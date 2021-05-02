$100.94 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $100.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.60 million to $101.27 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $408.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.33. 221,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,751. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

