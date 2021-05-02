10,136 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.