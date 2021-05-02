10,379 Shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 986,634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 212.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.19 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

