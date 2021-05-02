11,355 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Campion Asset Management LLC

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 404,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.25 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.39.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

