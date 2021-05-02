11,397 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

