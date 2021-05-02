1,234 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.84 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.