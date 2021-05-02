$130.31 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $130.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.71 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. GreenSky reported sales of $121.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $584.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 318,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

