1,459 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $384.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.69 and its 200-day moving average is $399.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.27 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.61.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

