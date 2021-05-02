$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post sales of $17.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.35 billion and the highest is $18.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $144.16. 5,051,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,071. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.