$2.17 EPS Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.21. 1,248,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

