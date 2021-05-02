$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,337,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.52. 1,759,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

