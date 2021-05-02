$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 660,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,428. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

