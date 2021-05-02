$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.42 million and the lowest is $19.02 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $12.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $115.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.