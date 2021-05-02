209,492 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,000. YETI makes up about 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in YETI by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 306,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

YETI stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

