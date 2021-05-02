$21.43 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $21.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.39 million and the highest is $21.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $92.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $93.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.74 million, with estimates ranging from $119.71 million to $146.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $7,177,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 441,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

