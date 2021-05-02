2,136 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

