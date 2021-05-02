$216.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report sales of $216.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.69 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $160.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $729.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $705.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock worth $184,550,727. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

