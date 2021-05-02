$259.69 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post sales of $259.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.60 million to $262.50 million. Globant posted sales of $191.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.18. 139,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.95. Globant has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

