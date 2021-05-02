291,000 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in APA by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

