299 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $95.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

