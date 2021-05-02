$309.60 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $309.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.64 million. Zendesk reported sales of $246.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

