$329.11 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $329.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.13 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $307.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FICO traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $521.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,213. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $327.90 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.28 and a 200 day moving average of $480.63.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.