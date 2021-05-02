35,703 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises about 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

