360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the March 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

