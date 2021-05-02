3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,849,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

