3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 39,387 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,712 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,126,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,529,000 after buying an additional 117,359 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,850,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 908,501 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,242 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

