3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

NYSE MMM opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

