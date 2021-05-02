4,172 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

KTB opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.