434,267 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 434,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 123.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $224,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC opened at $24.52 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

