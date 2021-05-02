$44.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report sales of $44.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.02 million to $44.49 million. Ooma reported sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OOMA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,206. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 116.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

