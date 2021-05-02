$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $51.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.20 million to $53.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $214.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.97 million, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 over the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 92,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.