5,562 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

