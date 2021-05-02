5,780 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Campion Asset Management LLC

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.