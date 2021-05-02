$6.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report $6.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the highest is $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $28.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.51 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 869,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,786. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

