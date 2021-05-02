$6.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report $6.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the highest is $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $28.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.51 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 869,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,786. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.