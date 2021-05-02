$65.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report sales of $65.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $293.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,727 shares of company stock worth $12,192,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of LGND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 122,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.