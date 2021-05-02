7,196 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,431,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,379 shares of company stock worth $795,330. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

