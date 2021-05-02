$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $759.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.21 million and the lowest is $738.17 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $953.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.40. 1,275,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

