$78.16 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $78.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $78.42 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $346.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million.

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 156,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.40. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.17.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,832 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in AppFolio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.