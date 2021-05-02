87,860 Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 87,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

