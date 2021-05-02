88mph (MPH) Price Hits $112.79 on Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. 88mph has a total market cap of $40.73 million and $638,146.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $112.79 or 0.00198297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00856677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.26 or 0.08663006 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app.

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

