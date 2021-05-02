88mph (MPH) Price Hits $112.79 on Top Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $40.73 million and approximately $638,146.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $112.79 or 0.00198297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00856677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.26 or 0.08663006 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

