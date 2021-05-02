90,313 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Reinvent Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000.

NYSE:RTP opened at $9.90 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

About Reinvent Technology Partners

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

