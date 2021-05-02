950 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

