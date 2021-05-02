9,910 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME opened at $17.42 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

