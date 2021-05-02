A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Up 47.2% in April

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:AHC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 112,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

