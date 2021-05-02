Aave Price Up 37.9% Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and approximately $537.57 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.