AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

