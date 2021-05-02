ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. ABB has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in ABB by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 82,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ABB by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.