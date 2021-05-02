AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 149.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 806,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,238,000 after buying an additional 93,340 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

