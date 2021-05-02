Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $230.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.50 million and the lowest is $213.17 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.73. 259,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,035. Abiomed has a one year low of $177.69 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

